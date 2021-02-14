Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
News

Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

by Melissa Iaria
14th Feb 2021 1:38 PM

A woman who travelled to the Northern Territory from Victoria has been fined over $5000 for breaking self-quarantine to get take-away.

The 20-year-old woman arrived in the Northern Territory from Victoria on February 11 and was required to self-isolate following the declaration of Melbourne as a COVID-19 hotspot.

However, when police and public health officers checked on the woman on Saturday, she was not at home.

She later arrived at her home in a friend's vehicle, admitting she had travelled to get take-away.

"Her lack of consideration for the community's well being is disappointing," Acting Commander Scott Pollock said.

"At any moment things can change for us in the Northern Territory. People shouldn't become complacent."

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the chief health officer's directions is $5,056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

Originally published as Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus crime editors picks quarantine breach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby Cleaners sparkle and shine at Queensland Awards

        Premium Content Dalby Cleaners sparkle and shine at Queensland Awards

        News Dalby based business, Town & Country Cleaning, won ‘Queensland’s Outstanding Cleaning Company 2020’, cleaning up at the annual awards.

        Community in uproar over council’s handling of Tara Pool

        Premium Content Community in uproar over council’s handling of Tara Pool

        News ‘NO CONSULTATION’: Contention around council’s multimillion-dollar project hit...

        Western Downs woman electric shocked taken to hospital

        Premium Content Western Downs woman electric shocked taken to hospital

        News A young woman was transported to Tara Hospital after suffering an electric...

        Elderly man hospitalised after being attacked, robbed near Dalby

        Premium Content Elderly man hospitalised after being attacked, robbed near...

        Crime Police urge the community to come forward with information after a 72-year-old man...