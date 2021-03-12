Menu
In a late night “erratic” attack, a drunk Gympie 28-year-old assaulted a woman he’d never met.
Woman assaulted in late night erratic attack at Goldfields

Kristen Camp
8th Mar 2021 3:30 PM | Updated: 14th Mar 2021 3:31 PM
After his plea of guilty was originally rejected on January 25, a 28-year-old Gympie man was this week sentenced in Gympie Magistrates Court for being a public nuisance at the Goldfields Shopping Centre car park.

Police were called to a disturbance at Goldfields Plaza at 8pm on January 4, where James Edward Shipp was "acting erratically" and running through the centre, the court heard on Monday.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the staff member who called police was concerned for the safety of shoppers and asked Shipp to leave.

"A short time later (the staff member) has observed the same man in the car park assaulting a female driver of a vehicle," Sergeant Campbell said.

When he saw police arrive, Shipp fled, but was found nearby heavily intoxicated.

When asked by Magistrate Chris Callaghan why he assaulted a "random" woman, Shipp said he was "upset" and "going through a bit of stress" as he couldn't contact the parole office.

"I couldn't get hold of my parole officer because I lost my phone," Shipp said.

Mr Callaghan told the ex-dairy farm worker that his actions were of a serious nature.

"You assaulted a random female unknown to you after you were acting erratically and running through the shopping centre and you were heavily intoxicated," Mr Callaghan said.

Shipp was sentenced to two months jail and was eligible for parole from today (Monday).

