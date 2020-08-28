Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ARREST: Police have announced they have made an arrest in the case of a woman found dead in a unit in Rosedale Square, East Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
ARREST: Police have announced they have made an arrest in the case of a woman found dead in a unit in Rosedale Square, East Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
Crime

Suspicious death: Woman arrested in Maclean

Alison Paterson
by
27th Aug 2020 5:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have made an arrest in relation to a suspicious death after a woman's body was found at an East Lismore home last Saturday.

A NSW Police spokesman this afternoon confirmed a woman was currently speaking with police.

"A 32-year-old woman has been arrested about 1pm today (Thursday, August 27) on McNaughton Place, Maclean," the spokesman said.

"She was taken to Maclean Police Station where she is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

"No further information is available at this time."

NSW Police Media said at around 10.40am on Saturday, August 22, emergency services were called to a unit on Rosedale Square, East Lismore, after a woman's body was found.

The woman is believed to be the 60-year-old occupant.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by forensic officers.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, which is being treated as suspicious.

clarence crime crime. lismore maclean northern rivers crime police richmond police district
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural Fire Station set to be built in Glenmorgan

        Premium Content Rural Fire Station set to be built in Glenmorgan

        News COUNCIL has approved a lease for a rural fire station to be built in Glenmorgan.

        Man busted 58km over limit on wrong side of Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Man busted 58km over limit on wrong side of Warrego Hwy

        News AFTER Chinchilla police booked an 80-year-old man speeding 58km over the limit he...

        Dalby dad caught weighing marijuana in front of his kids

        Premium Content Dalby dad caught weighing marijuana in front of his kids

        Crime THE man was caught surrounded by the dangerous drug when police arrived.

        SPEED BLITZ: Drivers caught in notorious local school zone

        Premium Content SPEED BLITZ: Drivers caught in notorious local school zone

        News EMBARRASSED drivers were pulled over by police officers in front of students and...