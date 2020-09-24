Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been bailed to appear in court for years’ worth of offences including 111 counts of fraud related to a local council.
A woman has been bailed to appear in court for years’ worth of offences including 111 counts of fraud related to a local council.
Crime

Woman arrested for $135,000 council fraud

by Annie McCann
24th Sep 2020 8:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been bailed to appear in court for years' worth of offences related to a local Council including 111 counts of fraud.

Tasmania Police said the 37-year-old Bothwell female has been charged on 111 counts of fraud, seven counts of dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage, five counts of stealing, one count of forgery and one count of uttering.

The multiple counts of fraud were believed to have occurred between 2013 and 2020 involving property from various Central Highlands Council suppliers worth $135,000.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation by Tasmania Police and the Central Highlands Council.

The woman is set to appear at the Hobart Magistrates Court at 9.30am on November 4.

annie.mccann@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman arrested for $135,000 council fraud

crime fraud police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire investigators on scene to determine Roma home blaze

        Premium Content Fire investigators on scene to determine Roma home blaze

        News FORENSIC officers and fire investigators are currently trying to determine the cause of an inferno that tore through a Roma home and two vehicles. DETAILS:

        Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Premium Content Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Politics Deputy Premier Steven Miles calls out Federal Government on ‘lies’

        Aussie Helpers founders awarded with prestigious medal

        Premium Content Aussie Helpers founders awarded with prestigious medal

        News NERIDA and Brian Egan worked tirelessly every day for 18 years to help struggling...

        Stern warning as restrictions eased

        Premium Content Stern warning as restrictions eased

        News No new cases as restrictions target reached