A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were looking for the occupants of a vehicle involved in a crash.
News

Woman and kids injured as driver flees crash

Zizi Averill
20th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
WITNESSES spotted people fleeing the scene of a crash that injured a woman and two children in Mackay.

The woman and children were treated for minor injuries after the two-vehicle crash at Shakespeare and Shaw Streets at 6.23pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

They were later taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash fled from the scene.

The spokesman was unable to confirm if the vehicle was stolen.

It is understood police are looking to speak with the people who fled the crash.

Mackay Daily Mercury

