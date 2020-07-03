Menu
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
Crime

Woman allegedly turns on police during arrest

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
AN EIDSVOLD woman allegedly turned on police after she was spotted breaking several driving laws.

It will be alleged the 45-year-old woman was driving along Stockman St around 2pm on July 1 when she was detected by police.

After further investigation, it will be alleged the woman was driving an unregistered and uninsured car with a disqualified licence.

When approached by police, the woman allegedly obstructed an officer in his duties during the arrest.

She was released on bail after being charged with several traffic offences, and obstructing police.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court in September.

eidsvold eidsvold police obstructing police qps traffic offences

