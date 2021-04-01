Menu
ALLEGED EVADE: A 35-year-old Chinchilla woman was arrested for eight offences following an alleged incident with police on March 30. Picture: Nev Madsen
Crime

Woman allegedly knocks over bin, evades police

Sam Turner
1st Apr 2021 11:03 AM
A Chinchilla woman who allegedly evaded police after knocking over a wheelie bin in her car has been slapped with eight charges following her arrest.

Police had attended a Chinchilla address in relation to another matter on March 30, and had interacted with a 35-year-old Chinchilla woman.

Later that day, about 8pm, police observed the woman driving through the town where she knocked over a wheelie bin and had no headlights on.

After conducting a licence check, they found the woman was allegedly unlicensed, which prompted police to try to intercept her.

The woman allegedly evaded police and took off, but her vehicle was found a short time later on the wrong side of the road.

She was subsequently arrested and taken to the police station, where it’s alleged she damaged a watch-house cell.

Police charged the 35-year-old with eight offences, including three counts of wilful damage, evade police, unlicensed driving, and failing to provide a specimen on breath.

She will face Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date.

