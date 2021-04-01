Woman allegedly knocks over bin, evades police

ALLEGED EVADE: A 35-year-old Chinchilla woman was arrested for eight offences following an alleged incident with police on March 30. Picture: Nev Madsen

ALLEGED EVADE: A 35-year-old Chinchilla woman was arrested for eight offences following an alleged incident with police on March 30. Picture: Nev Madsen

A Chinchilla woman who allegedly evaded police after knocking over a wheelie bin in her car has been slapped with eight charges following her arrest.

Police had attended a Chinchilla address in relation to another matter on March 30, and had interacted with a 35-year-old Chinchilla woman.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Later that day, about 8pm, police observed the woman driving through the town where she knocked over a wheelie bin and had no headlights on.

After conducting a licence check, they found the woman was allegedly unlicensed, which prompted police to try to intercept her.

The woman allegedly evaded police and took off, but her vehicle was found a short time later on the wrong side of the road.

She was subsequently arrested and taken to the police station, where it’s alleged she damaged a watch-house cell.

Police charged the 35-year-old with eight offences, including three counts of wilful damage, evade police, unlicensed driving, and failing to provide a specimen on breath.

She will face Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription