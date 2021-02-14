Woman allegedly indecently assaulted at Western Downs race event

It's not easy for teens in isolation but it helps to keep them busy, give them a purpose and validate how they see their place in the world. For Kids News and Hibernation. iStock image

While racegoers from across Queensland were enjoying afterhours entertainment after the Miles February Race Day, police were called to attend an alleged indecent assault incident.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called to Racecourse Rd at 8.30pm on Saturday February,13.

“The officers spoke to a female who made a complaint of indecent assault,” he said.

“Officers have commenced an investigation and due to the nature of the offence, we can’t confirm any other details at this time.”

If you have any information that may assist police, call Policelink on 131444.