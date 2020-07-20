Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
News

Woman allegedly bites security guard in South West pub rampage

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a night of crime at Roma’s Commonwealth Hotel over the weekend as three people had a run-in with police.

Seargent Cian Jacobs said the incidents happened between 11:30pm and midnight on July 18.

“We had a 19-year-old female who’s been charged with assault causing bodily harm, after she assaulted one of the security staff,” Sgt Jacobs said.

“It’s alleged that she bit the security officer a number of times as he was trying to control her.”

She is currently on bail and is expected to attend court on August 5.

A male who was also involved in the incidence was charged with public nuisance.

“He was issued an infringement notice,” Sgt Jacobs said.

While police were on the scene, they observed a 25-year-old man on the premises contravening a banning order.

Police are currently investigating whether the Commonwealth Hotel breached COVID-19 rules.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here’s how businesses can boost their skill set

        premium_icon Here’s how businesses can boost their skill set

        News WESTERN Downs and Maranoa workshops will be rolled out to boost skills for small businesses in construction.

        NAMED: Updated list of Dalby drug dealers

        premium_icon NAMED: Updated list of Dalby drug dealers

        Crime HERE is an updated list of drug dealers who faced court from Dalby and...

        Woman charged with punching, biting security guard

        premium_icon Woman charged with punching, biting security guard

        News A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with a number of offences

        REVEALED: Full list of Dalby’s most shocking attacks this year

        premium_icon REVEALED: Full list of Dalby’s most shocking attacks this...

        Crime HERE is who to look out for on the streets of Dalby.