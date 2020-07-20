Woman allegedly bites security guard in South West pub rampage

IT WAS a night of crime at Roma’s Commonwealth Hotel over the weekend as three people had a run-in with police.

Seargent Cian Jacobs said the incidents happened between 11:30pm and midnight on July 18.

“We had a 19-year-old female who’s been charged with assault causing bodily harm, after she assaulted one of the security staff,” Sgt Jacobs said.

“It’s alleged that she bit the security officer a number of times as he was trying to control her.”

She is currently on bail and is expected to attend court on August 5.

A male who was also involved in the incidence was charged with public nuisance.

“He was issued an infringement notice,” Sgt Jacobs said.

While police were on the scene, they observed a 25-year-old man on the premises contravening a banning order.

Police are currently investigating whether the Commonwealth Hotel breached COVID-19 rules.