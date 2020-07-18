Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young woman has sadly lost her life three weeks after a car crash that also claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
A young woman has sadly lost her life three weeks after a car crash that also claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
News

Young woman dies three weeks after car crash

by Isabella Magee
18th Jul 2020 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-year-old woman has died after she sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash at Chambers Flat last month.

The woman was a rear-seat passenger in a Toyota HiLux, which was travelling along Chambers Flat Rd about 1.30am on June 27 before it rolled near Kerry Rd, instantly killing the 24-year-old male driver.

Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland

The woman was at the time transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head and pelvic injures in a critical condition. She sadly died overnight.

At the time of the crash, paramedics also treated two women, aged 25 and 19, who were also in the HiLux, for minor injuries.

Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies three weeks after car crash

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $400 MILLION: Massive boost for regional kids

        premium_icon $400 MILLION: Massive boost for regional kids

        News COUNTRY kids will have the same opportunities as those in the city as higher education in the Maranoa is set to receive a massive funding boost.

        WATCH: Heavily armed police raid Western Downs home

        premium_icon WATCH: Heavily armed police raid Western Downs home

        News VIDEO footage shows the dramatic moment police armed with an assault rifle storm a...

        Darling Downs man extradited to NSW on rural crime offences

        premium_icon Darling Downs man extradited to NSW on rural crime offences

        Crime A DARLING Downs man has been extradited from Queensland after an investigation into...

        Judge cuts ‘excessive’ sentence for child burglar, car thief

        premium_icon Judge cuts ‘excessive’ sentence for child burglar, car thief

        Crime Child offender broke into a department store and stole cars