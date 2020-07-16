Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
News

Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

by SARAH MATTHEWS and JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2020 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has died and an 11-month-old baby boy has been medivaced to Alice Springs following a car rollover near Tennant Creek yesterday.

The two other occupants of the car, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to the Tennant Creek Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10.25am, 55km north of Tennant Creek near the Gibson and South Haywood creeks.

Passing motorists notified local authorities.

The relationship between the four occupants is not known, however police have notified next of kin.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit from Alice Springs is investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

The road is now open.

The NT road toll for 2020 now stands at 13.

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

More Stories

Show More
alice springs crash nt vehicle rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How young sportsmen and women can kick off their careers

        premium_icon How young sportsmen and women can kick off their careers

        News WESTERN Downs will welcome two new trainees in partnership with Arrow Energy and AFL SportsReady.

        Gas company almost triples its production in Surat Basin

        premium_icon Gas company almost triples its production in Surat Basin

        News There has been a massive increase in gas production.

        UPDATE: 10 people in mandatory quarantine in Roma motel

        premium_icon UPDATE: 10 people in mandatory quarantine in Roma motel

        News POLICE have revealed that out of the 10 in mandatory quarantine in a Roma motel...

        Dad of slain toddler’s questions went unanswered for years

        premium_icon Dad of slain toddler’s questions went unanswered for years

        News FOR three years this father of a Chinchilla toddler asked Child safety about his...