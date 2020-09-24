Menu
Members of the public have laid flowers and left teddies at the Goodstart Early Learning Centre, Edmonton, following the tragic death of a boy, 3, left in a minibus. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Members of the public have laid flowers and left teddies at the Goodstart Early Learning Centre, Edmonton, following the tragic death of a boy, 3, left in a minibus. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

Goodstart toddler death committal: witness to give evidence

by Peter Carruthers
24th Sep 2020 7:21 AM
THIRTEEN witnesses are expected to give evidence in the committal of the woman charged with manslaughter of a toddler on a Goodstart minibus in February.

Co-accused Dionne Grills, 34, and Michael Lewis, 45, charged with manslaughter, had bail extended after their matters were heard in the Cairns Magistrates court on Wednesday.

Goodstart Early Learning Edmonton centre director Michael Glenn Lewis. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Goodstart Early Learning Edmonton centre director Michael Glenn Lewis. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

In February, three-year-old Maliq Nicholas Floyd Namok-Malamoo was found dead in a Goodstart Early Learning vehicle in Edmonton.

During the brief mention Magistrate Joseph Pinder expected evidence from 13 witnesses, in the case of Ms Grills, to take two days to hear. Committal dates of January 4 and 5 were set. Defence lawyer Sharon Giardina represented second co-accused Mr Lewis. Mr Lewis' appearance would be excused at a committal mention slated for October 7.

Goodstart Early Learning employee Dionne Batrice Grills. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Goodstart Early Learning employee Dionne Batrice Grills. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
