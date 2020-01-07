Menu
Police released images of people who may be able to assist with information over the alleged murder of a woman.
Crime

Witness sought after woman killed

by SARAH MATTHEWS
7th Jan 2020 5:45 PM
POLICE have released images of two groups of people who may be able to assist with information over the alleged murder of a woman at Mindil Beach.

The first group of three people in the first image were standing on the corner of Daly and Smith Streets in Darwin City at 6.52pm on the night of December 23.

Police want to speak to the pictured people seen standing on the medium strip on the corner of Daly and Smith Streets. Picture: PFES

Another group of three people were captured walking from the Mindil Beach area through the car park towards Gilruth Ave at 7.22pm on December 23.

Police want to speak to these people seen walking away from Mindil Beach. Picture: PFES

According to police, these people may have inadvertently witnessed certain events that detectives believe will provide crucial information in this matter.

It comes after a 40-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the CBD beach around 9.45pm that night.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with her murder on January 3.

She is believed to have died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Anyone with information which could assist with identifying these people are urged to contact police on 131 444.

    Just In

