WINNER: Your top butcher revealed

WINNERS: The team at Nelson Family Meats won the top butcher in the region.

WITH a genuine “paddock to plate” process and customer service skills you can’t beat, Nelson Family Meats is just one butcher in the region that prides itself on their ability to deliver high quality meat and service.

It’s these attributes that awarded them the best butcher in the region, as voted by the readers of the Dalby Herald and Chinchilla News.

Owner Clint Nelson first became involved when his parents bought the Jandowae-based business 23 years ago.

Since Mr Nelson bought the business from his parents two years ago, he has worked closely with his family and grown the butcher shop to be a leading force in the region.

Mr Nelson said he was “chuffed” to have received the top honours for both Dalby and Chinchilla.

“We just keep doing out thing and making our sausages … that’s a big part of our business,” he said.

Mr Nelson said what sets the Nelson Family Meats apart from other competing butchers is their “paddock to plate” process, which allows them to oversee every part of production from the growth of the cattle to the selling of the meat.

The Nelsons own and produce their own cattle, and manage the property themselves.

“We’ve got our hands on the product all the way through and we’ve got complete control so we don’t lose our paddock to plate, hands-on part,” he said.

Mr Nelson said he and his staff have gone the extra mile to make sure the business stays alive given the current tough circumstances, and maintains that his focus will always be on producing good quality meat.

“We’re delivering as much as we can to keep everyone and our oldies indoors,” he said.

“Jandowae’s not really just the community for us, half of them are family.

“We’ve also got our regulars who keep supporting us with the product that we’ve got and we want to keep supporting them at the end of the day.

“We’ve got a lot of pride in our little shop.”