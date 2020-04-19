WINNER: The best place for a burger in the Chinchilla region

OFFERING a good size bread roll with premium meat, and not skimping on any ingredients, are the keys to producing an excellent burger for Darr Creek Oasis Rural Supplies and Fuel Station.

Situated 46 minutes from Chinchilla on Chinchilla Wondai Road, the business proves their burgers are worth taking the trip for after they won the Chinchilla News’ best place to get a burger award, as voted by our readers.

Co-owner Joan Seiler was delighted to hear the news and says they do put a lot of care into their burgers.

“Good lord, how exciting,” she said.

“It’s an excellent feeling to get some positive reinforcement and know you are on the right track.”

Her brother-in-law Peter Seiler who also owns and managers the business said it created a bit of buzz.

“It’s great to think that people thought we were worth voting for,” he said.

The family has been building up their business for 14 years, and not only provide burgers and other fast food, but fuel and rural supplies as well.

They provide excellent honest customer service, helping everyone where they can and trying to be an asset to the community.

Mr Seiler did admit that he has travelled a fair bit and tasted many different burgers from other service stations, but they don’t seem to compare.

Community members agree as well, with the business receiving a lot of great feedback on the month watering item.

“Our most popular burger would have to be our Chicken Burger,” Mr Seiler said.

“We always make sure there is a decent amount of bacon on them.

“For all our burgers we never skimp out on ingredients and don’t sell it at a silly price even if it does cost us more.”

They even go one step further to produce quality and support, buying all their meat from local businesses.

“We purchase all our meat from Nelson Family Meats in Jandowae,” he said.

“The steak is quite thin, but it’s rib fillet, and the meat patties are always consistent.

“My family has been here for over 100 years, so we do whatever we can to support local businesses and the community.”

Darr Creek Oasis took out first place with 36 per cent of the votes, narrowly followed by Sharpys who came in second with 26 per cent.

Third place went to Foodworks, fourth to the Brigalow General Store and Downtown Cafe rounded out the top five in fifth place.