NICE ONE: A Dalby man has walked away with a whopping Super 66 division one prize on March 13. Picture: File
News

WINNER: Dalby man hits the jackpot with division one prize

Sam Turner
15th Mar 2021 4:03 PM
A Dalby man has become nearly $50,000 richer overnight after he picked up his second Super 66 division one win in his life.

The Western Downs man held one of the two division one winning entries in Super 66 draw 4137, drawn on March 13, walking away with a prize of $43,379.50.

Confirming his win with an official from The Lott this afternoon, the division one winner said it wasn’t the first time he’d received a call of this nature.

“How good!” he laughed.

“I checked the ticket this morning.

“It’s very good … this is the second time I’ve won a Super 66 prize!”

When asked what he thought he might do with his second division one windfall, the Dalby man said it was time to treat himself.

“Well, last time I won, I bought a block of land with my prize,” he said.

“This time, I am going to get some renos done around the house and buy myself a new car.”

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry at Spar Jandowae, 61-67 High Street, Jandowae.

Spar Jandowae owner Nick Holman said it was the first division one winning entry the outlet had sold.

“It was very exciting,” he said.

“He was very happy when he came and scanned his ticket.

“It’s fantastic to see this prize go to a local and we certainly hope it’s the beginning of plenty more.

“Congratulations to him!”

