Winner: Chinchillas best customer service person announced

WINNER: The top customer service provider in Chinchilla as voted by you! Pic: Supplied

WINNER: The top customer service provider in Chinchilla as voted by you! Pic: Supplied

CHINCHILLA and the surrounding areas are home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades – but it’s the people behind the counter that make a difference.

The customer service people that stand behind the counter play an instrumental role to the business they work for and the people they serve.

The winner of this week’s poll ‘Who delivers the best customer service in our region?” is below along with that the community had to say about their customer service:

1. Montana from Betta

2. Angela Wales from Chinchilla Farmers Market

Karen Bruggemann: Of course Angela Wales from the Chinchilla Farmers Market. Great personality and wonderful customers service.

Vicki Bock: Angela Wales at Farmers Market! What a champion!

3.Fiona Bannerman from Bottlemart

Tracy Davies: Fiona Bannerman for top customer service, she’s always happy and just a beautiful soul to everybody.

Maree Schull: Fiona Bannerman at the Bottle’O near Drakes. She is always so cheerful.

4. Savanna Evans from Downtown Cafe

Jodie Williams: Savanna from Downtown Cafe - great service and so friendly

Maddison Ward: Savanna Evans from Downtown, she’s alway has a welcoming smile on her face, and awesome service.

5. Claudine Milford from Panache

Valerie Scarlett: Claudine Milford at Panache is a great barrister, always has a cheery smile and coffee ready when you walk in.

Hayley Ison: Claudine Milford at Panache! Best barista in town, amazing customer service, remembers your coffee without a doubt & will have it ready by the time you walk in the door with a smile.

6. Lewis Brown from Foodworks Miles

Tammy Stiller: Lewis Brown is an exceptional young man who has always impressed me with his maturity, manners & helpful nature - whether it be at Foodworks in Miles or at Miles Health Service.

7. Thomas Arnell from Qube

Matthew Boyd: Thomas Arnell from qube! He does everything with a smile and always delivers on time.

8. Marilyn from Woolworths

Vicki Bock: Maz from Woolies is super friendly, and is always up for a chat, great service!

9.Sallie Hohn from Drakes

Ann Burgess: She is always happy and helpful - brightens up your day.

Chloe Michelle: Sallie Hohn From Drakes Supermarket! Everyone knows Sal as the bright, bubbly, fun checkout chick from IGA. She is always there to light up your shopping experience!

Bev Corbett: Sally from Drakes, love her outgoing personality, her friendliness, lovely person, and takes personal interest in you.