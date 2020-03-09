Menu
Subscribe
A "stature challenge door" has outraged customers at a Yarra Valley eatery. Picture: Facebook
Offbeat

Winery slammed for bizarre fat-shaming ‘challenge’

by James Mottershead
9th Mar 2020 10:35 AM
A winery in the Yarra Valley has come under fire for fat-shaming due to a crass challenge.

Badger's Brook Winery, which has reportedly taken up new ownership, has a "stature challenge door" for people to try and fit through, depending on their body shape.

The six doors, ranging from "congratulations" to "big-boned body" are all different widths and there is Mandarin written on the cardboard cutout.

Doors like "overweight body" and "chubby body" have larger openings, while "fit-looking body" has a smaller gap to fit through.

A
A "stature challenge door" has outraged customers at a Yarra Valley eatery. Picture: Facebook

Shannyn Tucker, who was at the winery yesterday, took a photo and shared it to her Facebook page, saying it disgusted her.

"I'm sorry but this is actually disgusting I don't understand how this acceptable in this era," she posted.

"This type of behaviour sets bad body image issues.

"It shouldn't be okay to make anyone of any age feel uncomfortable for not fitting through an 'ideal' space."

Ms Tucker said she didn't want to believe that the challenge was real when she saw it at first.

"It's out the front in the carpark of the winery," she said on 3AW.

"A lot of children were running around and playing with it and I don't think children should be playing with that sort of thing."

The sign was apparently not part of any event at the winery, which is also home to Tramonto Kitchen and Bar.

"It had nothing to do with anything," Ms Tucker said. "I couldn't even fit my legs through the 'congratulations' one."

Ms Tucker's post has sparked a number of social media comments, with people going on the Badger's Brook Winery Facebook page to express their displeasure.

The winery has been contacted for comment.

 

