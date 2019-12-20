Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Julian Wilson at the 2019 Billabong Pipe Masters. (AAP Image/Supplied by Tony Heff/WSL via Getty Images)
Julian Wilson at the 2019 Billabong Pipe Masters. (AAP Image/Supplied by Tony Heff/WSL via Getty Images)
Sport

He's done it! Wilson barrels into Tokyo Olympics

Tom Threadingham
20th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Julian Wilson has earned the right to don the green and gold at the Tokyo Olympics, after a thrilling morning of surfing.

While he was in the hot seat for the second and final position, his chances relied on the result of compatriot Jack Freestone at the Billabong Pipe Masters on Friday.

After being knocked out in the Round of 16 on the last stop of the Championship Tour, Wilson had to wait and watch as Freestone progressed into the quarter-finals.

Freestone had a tough fight, not only needing to defeat Kelly Slater in the quarter-final battle, but win the event.

Freestone was in form and in the lead against Slater throughout much of his Heat 2 session.

However, it wasn't to be for Freestone, with Slater nailing a solid barrel for a 6.27 score in the final 40 seconds to win and progress through to the semi-finals.

The result ensured Australia's Olympic likely surfing scenario, with Wilson claiming a provisional spot on the team, alongside Owen Wright.

More Stories

Show More
coolum julian wilson olympic games 2020 sport surfing tokyo olympics world surf league
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        News The Minister for Natural Disasters has defended the Prime Minister’s decision to take holidays as the nation continues to suffer from a bushfire emergency.

        Partner dobs mother-of-three in for ice habit

        premium_icon Partner dobs mother-of-three in for ice habit

        News A concerned father dobbed the mother of his child into police after he found her...

        Thousands of kids turning to Helpline to cope with Christmas

        premium_icon Thousands of kids turning to Helpline to cope with Christmas

        News Over the holidays the helpline yourtown was unable to respond to 138,986 of the...

        MP plays water blame game with QLD Labor

        MP plays water blame game with QLD Labor

        News The Queensland Government has once again neglected farmers in drought with no...