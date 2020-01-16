William’s thinly veiled Megxit comment

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speak during a visit to City Hall in Bradford. Picture: Charlotte Graham/Pool Photo via AP

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speak during a visit to City Hall in Bradford. Picture: Charlotte Graham/Pool Photo via AP

Prince William today appeared to deliver a thinly veiled message about the Megxit crisis as he said it was "OK to have challenges" but "we need to move forward" in a speech about building relationships.

The Duke of Cambridge was making his first public comments since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit as full-time royals, The Sun reports.

William told a group discussing community relations: "It's sometimes trying to get people to understand that's it's OK to have these challenges, we just need to deal with them and we need to move forward rather than just be stuck in paralysis and pretend they aren't going to happen."

Prince William made a thinly-veiled comment about the Megxit crisis. Picture: Charlotte Graham/Pool Photo via AP



It came a week after Harry and Meghan announced they are stepping down and plan to spend much of their time abroad.

After crunch Sandringham talks earlier this week, Her Majesty released a statement saying the couple will be allowed to step down from their duties and spend time in Canada.

Today Kate and William, 37, were cheered by a huge crowd as they arrived in the West Yorkshire city, with the town hall's bells ringing out to mark the visit.

The couple smiled as they met with city officials, their first joint engagement since the charity event to support mental health support service Shout in November last year.

William said earlier: "You can see that communities are trying to come together, help each other, get to know each other.

"That is really crucial. If we can replicate more across the country, it can only be for good, bringing everyone together.

"Which is slightly the reason why we want to get around the UK now and see as many places in the UK we have not been to.

Prince William and Catherine visit the Khidmat Centre. Picture: Charlotte Graham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Try to understand some of the more complex challenges, some of the more tucked challenges that people find hard to talk about.

"You talk about it here but if you go out and talk about it they won't know to tell the truth or not."

The Queen's statement, acknowledging Harry and Meghan's ambition to become financially independent, appears to give them licence to strike commercial deals as part of their Sussex brand.

The Duke spoke to the Queen at the Norfolk estate several hours before the talks began with his dad and brother on Tuesday.

Meghan was expected to dial in from Canada for the crunch talks, but the palace confirmed she had not been part of the discussions about her future with the royal family.

A Palace spokesman said: "In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn't necessary for the Duchess to join."

The former actress had returned to Canada to be with Archie, just 24 hours before the couple released their bombshell announcement they would be quitting as royals and moving part-time to North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping back from the royal family. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission