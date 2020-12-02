Wildlife rescuer’s fears for animals trapped on island

(L) A dingo on Fraser Island. Photo: File (R) Smoke rises from Fraser Island on Monday November 30 as seen from River Heads. Photo: Stuart Fast

NATALIE Richardson knows the Fraser Island fire emergency will be having a devastating impact on wildlife but with access restricted, all she can do is wait.

In the past, the co-ordinator of Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast had liaised with Queensland Parks and Wildlife authorities and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation to bring injured animals to the mainland for treatment.

"It's not that people don't care, it's physically impossible to go to the island," Ms Richardson clarified.

"There's not just immediate consequences of the fire, there is a loss of food supply as the island recovers from the fire."

Ms Richardson said as the Fraser Coast moves into summer, residents should be mindful of the effects of heat on the animal population.

If residents wanted to provide relief for animals, she said to prepare a shallow, wide dish of water for them to alleviate heat stress.

"The dishes should be plastic because the material doesn't hold the heat … sticks and rocks should be placed in it for reptiles and small animals to access water."

Ms Richardson advised against wetting animals suffering from heat stress as "it can have an adverse reaction due to rapid changes in body temperature and blood vessels constricting, trapping body heat, shock, when the animal is trying to normalise its body temperature."

"They (injured animals) don't need selfies, they need cool and quiet areas where they are not drinking hot water," she said.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast can be contacted on: 4121 3146