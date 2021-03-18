WILD WEATHER: List of roads impacted, affected by heavy rain

RAIN DEPARTING: Several roads have been flooded or affected by wild weather in the Western Downs this week. Picture: Contributed

RAIN DEPARTING: Several roads have been flooded or affected by wild weather in the Western Downs this week. Picture: Contributed

The Western Downs will experience a welcome reprieve from the wet weather following a deluge of rain this week.

Areas across the region recorded in excess 30mm according to the Bureau of Meteorology, as a large rain system ran rampant in several parts of Queensland.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Meteorologist Livio Regano said there would be no more substantial rain on it way for now, but it wouldn’t completely clear up over the next few days.

“Every day there’ll be an outside chance of showers, but this will be 1—2mm, if that, for Dalby and Chinchilla,” Mr Regano said.

“The big influence for the last few days has been the upper low that has contributed the extensive rainfall.

“That’s weakening now, with a bit of cloud that will go into the weekend which may bring isolated storms, but they’ll be very compact with spaces in between.

“So it won’t be dry as a bone this week, there will be a bit of rainfall.”

The Bureau recorded some of its heavier falls near Condamine with 56mm, Warra 51mm, Miles with 46mm, and Bottletree with 44mm.

Dalby and Chinchilla received 35mm and 29mm respectively.

More roads have been either flooded or closed due to localised flooding overnight, but is expected to clear up over the next few days.

Closed roads:

Jandowae Connection Road — flooding — road restricted to high clearance vehicles only — advice (do not drive in flood waters)

Roma Taroom Road, Eurombah — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Avenue Rd, Crossroads – flooding – road closed to all traffic – avoid the area

Butlers Exit Rd, Dulacca – flooding — road closed to all traffic – do not drive in flood waters

Butlers Rd, Miles — flooding — road closed to all traffic — do not drive in flood waters

Luckies Lane, Drillham — flooding — road closed to all traffic — do not drive in flood waters



Montrose Rd, Montrose — flooding — road closed to all traffic — avoid the area

Ducklo Gulera Rd, Ducklo – flooding – all lanes blocked – avoid the area

Kumbarilla Lane, Kumbarilla – flooding – restricted to clearance vehicles only – proceed with caution

High St, Kogan – flooding – road restricted to high clearance vehicles only – proceed with caution

Hazardous Roads

Moonie Hwy, Moonie — all lanes affected — flooding — all lanes affected — advice (do not drive in flood waters)

Chinchilla Wondai Rd, Darr Creek — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Dalby Kogan Rd, Kogan — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Tara Kogan Rd, Tara — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

National Highway A2, Dalby – flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

State Route 49, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Edward St, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Dalby Cooyar Rd, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

State Route 82, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Dalby Kogan Rd and Beelbee Rd, Kogan — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Dalby Cecil Plains Rd, Tipton — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

High Street/Kogan Condamine Road, Crossroads — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Chinchilla Tara Rd – flooding – road restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only – do not drive in flood waters

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription