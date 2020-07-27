Wild weather lashes Sydney, kids rescued from flash flooding

Emergency services have been bombarded with calls for assistance overnight as heavy rains damaged roofs and flash flooding trapped people in their cars with the state bracing for more wild weather today.

The State Emergency Service received 500 calls for help through the evening, including seven people - and one dog - who had to be rescued from flood waters.

Most of the calls came from the state's Central Coast, where people reported leaking and damaged roofs and falling trees.

It comes as the state braces for gale-force winds, more rain and damaging surf after wild weather pummeled the state's coastline overnight.

The deluge caused chaos in Newcastle, where flash flooding left a group of children stranded on a bus as authorities launched a rescue operation.

Emergency services were called to the University of Newcastle at Callaghan just before 5.30pm to find the bus trapped by floodwaters.

Flash flooding in Mayfield, near Newcastle. Picture: Instagram

Cars stuck as the rain buckets down near Newcastle. Picture: Instagram

The SES used an inflatable boat to rescue the nine children and the driver.

Workers also rescued four other motorists who were trapped in their cars by flash flooding in separate incidents in the Newcastle area as heavy rains swept down the coast.

The deluge extended as far inland as the Blue Mountains and residents living along rivers from Sydney to the far south coast were warned to brace for more heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch warning Sunday and said residents living near the Upper Nepean River in Sydney's west to the Moruya River on the south coast should be alert to rising river water, which is expected to peak in the early hours of Monday.

Residents living near the Georges and Woronora Rivers, the Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin south of Sydney were also warned to be alert to the potential surge in river levels.

It comes as parts of the Central Coast, Illawarra and Sydney brace for more wet weather after rain gauges recorded more than 100mm in the past 24 hours.

Rain is expected to ease throughout the morning before gale-forced winds and dangerous surf conditions pound the coast.

The state’s coast is on high alert for beach erosion as winds whip up dangerous surf conditions. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Bureau of Metereology Duty Forecaster Jiwon Park told The Daily Telegraph that while the worst of the rainfall has passed, a southerly buster is travelling towards Sydney.

"This mature low pressure system is shooting vigorous southerly air flow along the coast. We are seeing a gale-force southerly developing off the south coast with 60/70km/h wind.

"We expect these southerly winds along the south coast region to come to the Illawarra in the later part of the morning and possibly Sydney in the afternoon."

These gale-forced winds will whip up damaging surf conditions, with waves reaching up to five metres, putting properties on high alert for coastal erosion.

Mr Park said homes in Wamberal , which were forced to evacuate due to big surf last week, were at risk.

"The current warning covers that part of the Central Coast but whether that area will see damaging surf conditions or not depends," he said.

The SES is on call to respond to homes in Wamberal, however, no calls have come in from the affluent beachside suburb yet.

Originally published as Wild weather lashes Sydney as kids rescued from flash flooding