Wild storms lashed Western Downs, hundreds without power

NO POWER: Severe storms building near Chinchilla on February 25. Pic: Peta McEachern

After being plunged into darkness overnight, hundreds of homes across the Western Downs are still without power after severe storms battered the region with strong wind, heavy rain, and hail.

BOM: Warning area for Wednesday, Feb 24. Pic: Copyright Commonwealth of Australia 2021, Bureau of Meteorology

Ergon Energy said there has been damage to multiple power poles and wires in Dalby.

“Our crews need to turn off power to customers around Bunya Mountains, Bell, Irvingdale, Kaimkillenbun, Maclagan, Malakoff, Moola, Mount Mowbullen and Yamison for a few hours,” an Ergon Energy statement read.

“They’ll get it back on as soon as it’s safe.”

The 120 Western Downs homes currently without power on Thursday, February 25, are set to sweat through the afternoon as temptress are set to saw above 30 into the afternoon.

Here’s a list of the current power outages according to the Western Downs Regional Council: