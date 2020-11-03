Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Dramatic video: Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Melbourne
News

Wild scenes as Melbourne rally turns ugly

by Ally Foster and Natalie Brown
3rd Nov 2020 3:47 PM

Victoria Police are facing off with hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne, with capsicum spray already been used on some attendees.

Officers have formed a large ring around protesters who have gathered in a show of defiance against Melbourne's restrictions.

Photos from the scene show attendees washing their eyes out with water after police reportedly deployed capsicum spray.

It is understood dozens of people have now been arrested, with videos showing police officers dragging protesters away.

Over in NSW, it looks like more rules will soon be brought in for hospitality venues after the premier revealed her "patience was wearing thin" with businesses continually flouting the rules.

The NSW government is finalising plans that would require all hospitality businesses to move to a new mandatory QR code check-in system, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Under the new rules, venues in hotspot areas will also be required to have a COVID marshall at the entrance to ensure visitors check-in correctly and any venue that refuses to implement the new system could risk a $1000 fine.

NSW recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including one case of community transmission and two in hotel quarantine. Victoria recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.

Originally published as Wild scenes as Melbourne rally turns ugly

More Stories

anti-lockdown protests coronavirus editors picks melbourne victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maranoa Council votes on controversial meatworks project

        Premium Content Maranoa Council votes on controversial meatworks project

        News MARANOA Regional Council has voted on the future meatworks project, which could bring secondary industry to the strong grazing region.

        Juvenile arrested after allegedly spitting on Dalby police

        Premium Content Juvenile arrested after allegedly spitting on Dalby police

        Crime A JUVENILE will face Dalby Children's Court on three charges after they allegedly...

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        News We can’t be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the...

        Dalby police nab alleged drug drivers in weekend blitz

        Premium Content Dalby police nab alleged drug drivers in weekend blitz

        Crime DALBY police were out in force on the weekend, apprehending several alleged drug...