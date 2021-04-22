Wife of killer truckie: ‘Our family lives with guilt’

A year on from the Eastern Freeway tragedy, the wife of killer truck driver Mohinder Singh says her family is ridden with guilt over the crash.

Breaking her silence on the first anniversary of the Eastern Freeway crash that claimed the lives of four police officers, the wife of killer truck driver Mohinder Singh says her family lives with the guilt every day.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed on April 22 last year when Singh's truck veered into the emergency lane, where the officers had pulled over speeding Porsche driver Richard Pusey.

On the first anniversary of the tragedy, Singh's wife Amarjit said: "We miss the people (the police officers)."

"We (didn't) want them to die. We have to live with the guilt that the living died."

Singh was last week sentenced to 22 years in jail after he admitted four counts of culpable driving causing death, and six other charges including drug offences.

The Cranbourne truckie had little sleep and was high on a cocktail of drugs when he crashed into the officers and their stationary vehicles.

Singh was jailed for 22 years in the Supreme Court of Victoria after he admitted to four counts of culpable driving causing death.

Singh’s wife Amarjit says her family lives every day with the guilt of the Eastern Freeway crash. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

On Thursday morning the force will pay tribute to the four fallen officers at a private service to mark the anniversary of the tragedy.

Family, friends and colleagues including Chief Commissioner Shane Patton will gather at the police academy chapel in Glen Waverley to pay their respects.

Four wreaths will be laid at the police memorial wall followed by a minute's silence for each officer killed.

Local services and vigils will also be held across Victoria with a message to be broadcast through police radios at the end of the service and just before 5.36pm, when the incident occurred, requesting a minute's silence.

Police stations will fly the Australian flag at half-mast and landmarks including Flinders Street station, the Bolte Bridge and the MCG will be lit up in blue to honour the four.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor.

Constable Glen Humphris.

Constable Josh Prestney.

Senior Constable Kevin King

Constable Humpris' partner Todd Robinson said Thursday would mark 12 months since his worst fears became reality.

"Each and every day, police officers put their lives on the line for our community, and it is the worst fear of every partner and family member to receive that knock on the door," Mr Robinson said. "This was one of the most gut-wrenching experiences of my life.

"Today marks twelve months since I wished Glen a great day and hugged him goodbye as I left for work, not knowing that would be the last time we would ever see each other. Despite the tragic circumstances, I want to use this opportunity to remember Glen as the smiling, bubbly and beautiful man that he was, and the love we shared for each other."

Mr Robinson said he was learning to live with the fact that his much-loved partner was "never coming back", but added that he was never going to get closure. "Everywhere we went it was together, we hated being apart for the smallest amount of time," he said.

"If I'm focused and engaged I'm OK, but when I stop and go 'This is reality' I ­realise again and again what happened and he's never coming home and we can never have what we had." Mr Robinson said Singh had choices. "He made the wrong ones and here I am now sitting on my own. No one is ever going to forget those four."

It has been one year since the four Victoria Police officers were killed while on duty. Picture: Mark Stewart

Constable Prestney's family said the night they lost their beloved son and brother, their world "fell apart".

"It has now been one year, but the memory of how that night unfolded is as clear and as painful as if it happened yesterday," parents Andrew and Belinda and brother Alex said.

"As hard it was to lose Josh, harder still has been learning to live without him. We will never get used to this, get over this or move on from this. If we are lucky, time may soften the edges of our grief, but the loss of our son and brother has left scars that will never heal."

Eastern Freeway victim Josh Prestney (right) with his brother Alex. Picture: Supplied

Alex Prestney, a senior constable, is yet to return to police work but this month released a debut single, Just A Dream, as a homage to his late brother.

A state memorial service, delayed due to COVID-19, will be on September 29, National Police Remembrance Day.

