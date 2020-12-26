Dean Jones’ wife confirms twist after his death

As Australia prepares to pay tribute to Dean Jones on Boxing Day, the late cricket legend’s wife has confirmed one aspect of death.

Dean Jones' wife has confirmed the Aussie cricket legend died of a stroke, rather than a heart attack as was initially reported.

Jones was in India preparing to commentate on the IPL when he collapsed in his Mumbai hotel and died in September, aged 59.

Fellow commentator and ex-Australian fast bowler Brett Lee was also quarantining with Jones and performed CPR on his great mate, but was tragically unable to save him.

Initial reports suggested Jones died of a heart attack but his wife Jane has confirmed her husband actually suffered a stroke.

"It is actually under a coroner's inquiry at the moment, not that they think there is anything other than what they have found, but just that he was a bit young to have the stroke the way it happened," Jane told The Age.

The Herald Sun reports both the Australian and Indian coroners have agreed Jones died from a catastrophic stroke.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions in place in his home state of Victoria, only 10 mourners were allowed at Jones' memorial service, which took place at his beloved MCG. Today, as the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India kicks off in Melbourne, there will be a special tribute to the cricket icon, who leaves behind Janes and the couple's two daughters Phoebe and Isabella.

The Jones family was heartbroken by Deano’s death.

"I hope Saturday is a big celebration. That's the way we are looking at it," Jane told The Age.

"The fact that we were only allowed to have 10 people (at his memorial service) in the middle of COVID, we were very alone.

"It will be nice for some of the public to be a part of it. The girls are thrilled to do something."

Both of Jones' daughters posted emotional messages on Instagram as they celebrated their first Christmas without the dashing batsman turned pundit and coach.

In a photo with Jane and her sister, Phoebe wrote: "From ours to yours, wishing you a very Merry Christmas. Although it's incredibly sad to reminisce the Christmases we knew, this year we will celebrate in memory of you and Granma."

She added a love heart and cricket bat emoji at the end. Lee commented on the post with a love heart emoji of his own.

Jones' daughters also encouraged people to #zincupfordeano at the MCG to show their love and support for the Australian cricket cult hero.

