Education

Wife busted teacher husband’s affair with Year 12 student

by Kay Dibben
22nd Apr 2020 6:48 PM
A HIGH schoolteacher and sports coach who had a sexual relationship with a Year 12 student has been barred from teaching for five years.

The teacher blamed the inappropriate relationship on his marriage breakdown, but his wife said she busted his "affair" with the student, 17, while they were still married.

The Queensland teacher, then 34, and the student exchanged more than 44,000 inappropriate, overfamiliar or sexually-explicit iMessages, a tribunal heard.

The teacher also sent inappropriate photos to the student and he had sexualised photos of her, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.

 

A Queensland high school teacher is not allowed to teach for the next five years after a sexual relationship with a Year 12 student..
The sexual relationship lasted 10 months in 2017 and 2018, before and after the student left high school, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.

The teacher, 37, claimed the reason he made a poor decision to take part in the relationship was due to his marriage breakdown and this had clouded his judgment.

"This is contradicted by (his) wife during her interview, where she claims that they were married at the time," a tribunal member said.

"Her suspicions of an affair were raised around the end of August, 2017, and then confirmed when she found photos and confronted (the teacher)."

The wife claimed she and her husband had trouble with their relationship from that point, but they continued to live together until September, 2017.

The teacher claimed the student was not harmed, but the tribunal said in her statement the student referred to feeling stressed, responsible and having to lie.

The tribunal heard the teacher, who had been in the profession for 10 years, had done mandatory training in code of conduct and student protection before the affair.

He admitted he made the decision to engage in the relationship, that he knew that it was not acceptable and that there would be consequences.

The girl's mother was aware of the relationship, the tribunal heard.

The teacher has been barred from registering or applying for permission to teach for five years from February this year.

Before he can reapply to teach he will have to provide a psychologist's report about his awareness of professional boundaries, ethics and inappropriate communication with students.

