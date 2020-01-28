Menu
Father-of-five Daniel Surtees was found with severe burns. Picture: Facebook
News

Wife accused of burning husband alive

by Ben Graham
28th Jan 2020 7:34 AM

Victoria Police say officers were called to the home at Whittington, in Geelong, around 8.30pm on Saturday to find 36-year-old father-of-five Daniel Surtees with severe burns.

Paramedics arrived soon afterwards and took Mr Surtees to hospital, where he died on Sunday.

The police arson squad have charged his 33-year-old wife of four years Angela O'Brien with murder.

The couple had been together for eight years. Picture: Facebook
An armchair inside the family home where the father-of-five is believed to have been sitting was found completely charred after being set alight.

Nine News footage from the scene showed the blaze reached the walls and ceiling, damaging the home's interior.

Footage from inside the family home shows a burnt armchair. Picture: Nine News
Police will allege Ms O'Brien caused the fire, although the events leading up to the incident are unclear and under investigation.

Detectives are reportedly investigating if a "petty argument" between the couple - who had been together for eight years - took place prior to the fire.

Neighbours told Nine News they heard an argument coming from the home prior to emergency services being called.

Angela O’Brien will appear in court today. Picture: Facebook
It's unclear whether the couple's five children were at home at the time of the incident.

According to social media, Ms O'Brien and her husband met in 2012 and had a photography business in Geelong.

She has been remanded in custody to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

 

 

The couple have been married for four years. Picture: Facebook
