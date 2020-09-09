Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nearly two million households will have another $50 taken off their electricity bills from this month, the State Government has announced.
Nearly two million households will have another $50 taken off their electricity bills from this month, the State Government has announced.
News

Why your power bill will be cut

by Blake Antrobus
9th Sep 2020 3:16 PM

Another $50 will be taken off the power bills of Queenslanders under a new household relief package, the State Government has announced.

Some regional Queenslanders have already received the benefit but another two million are expected get the $50 credit on their next electricity bill. It is a result of the dividend from publicly-owned power assets.

It comes after the State Government's COVID household relief package paid $200 off household utility bills earlier this year. Both initiatives will be used as sweeteners before the October 31 state election.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was important for households to pay their bills during "tough times".

The $50 payment will go to homeowners, tenants and those customers who receive an electricity bill from their landlord or body corporate.

People in communities with card-operated meters will also reap the rewards.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said another $50 credit would be distributed in 2021.

Queensland Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Queensland Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"Queensland has the energy trifecta: lowest average prices on the eastern seaboard, reliable supply and a planned transition to a renewable future," he said.

"Unlike other states, the dividends from our publicly-owned companies flow not to multinational shareholders overseas, but to Queensland families across the state."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

budgeting economy editors picks electricity

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for the October 31 state election, with postal voting starting on Monday Here’s what you need to do.

        Aussie rockers Violent Soho send waves of excitement out west

        Premium Content Aussie rockers Violent Soho send waves of excitement out...

        News THE iconic, internationally renowned rock band turned to the southwest to film a...

        Killer wild dogs rip animals apart, terrorise Miles family

        Premium Content Killer wild dogs rip animals apart, terrorise Miles family

        News ‘I’LL never forget the little baby’s screams’: Killer pack of wild dogs targeting...

        Identities of Chinchilla drug/drink drivers exposed

        Premium Content Identities of Chinchilla drug/drink drivers exposed

        News NAMED AND SHAMED: Many drug/drink drivers have been caught putting the safety of...