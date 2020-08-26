Why Western Downs has been blanketed in smoke

SMOKE: As two fires burn 200ks south of Chinchilla residents with raspatory issues are advised to limit their exposure to smoke. Pic: Jeremy Piper

CHINCHILLA residents can expect smoke to linger around town all week as hazard reduction burns continue to be carried out 200km south of town in the Boondandilla, and Western Creek State Forest.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said hazard reduction burns began today in the Boondandilla State Forest and are set to continue until Friday, August 28.

“Queensland Parks and Wildlife, and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries are on scene,” she said.

The QFES spokeswoman said the Western Creek State Forest reduction burn began yesterday and is set to warp up today, Wednesday August 26.

“An area of five acres (is being burnt), there is one rural fire brigade crew on scene,” she said.

Smoke may impact residents and visitors in the region and those in nearby and surrounding areas should close windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition are advised to keep medications close by.

It is also important to remember closer to the fires that smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so motorists are urged to drive with caution and to conditions.