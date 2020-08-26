Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SMOKE: As two fires burn 200ks south of Chinchilla residents with raspatory issues are advised to limit their exposure to smoke. Pic: Jeremy Piper
SMOKE: As two fires burn 200ks south of Chinchilla residents with raspatory issues are advised to limit their exposure to smoke. Pic: Jeremy Piper
News

Why Western Downs has been blanketed in smoke

Peta McEachern
26th Aug 2020 11:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHINCHILLA residents can expect smoke to linger around town all week as hazard reduction burns continue to be carried out 200km south of town in the Boondandilla, and Western Creek State Forest.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said hazard reduction burns began today in the Boondandilla State Forest and are set to continue until Friday, August 28.

“Queensland Parks and Wildlife, and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries are on scene,” she said.

The QFES spokeswoman said the Western Creek State Forest reduction burn began yesterday and is set to warp up today, Wednesday August 26.

“An area of five acres (is being burnt), there is one rural fire brigade crew on scene,” she said.

Smoke may impact residents and visitors in the region and those in nearby and surrounding areas should close windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition are advised to keep medications close by.

It is also important to remember closer to the fires that smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so motorists are urged to drive with caution and to conditions.

hazard reduction burn queensland emergency and fire services queensland rural fire services western creek state forest

Just In

    Six new COVID cases in NSW

    Six new COVID cases in NSW
    • 26th Aug 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

        Premium Content REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

        News COUNCIL has revealed why the community consultation meeting for the Tara Pool Masterplan was postponed.

        Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war medal

        Premium Content Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war...

        Rural THE 97-year-old veteran remembers riding his bike three hours to Toowoomba to...

        How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

        Premium Content How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

        News A NEW survey will invite Chinchilla residents to submit their ideas on how to build...

        Warrego MP to review region’s landscape management laws

        Premium Content Warrego MP to review region’s landscape management laws

        Rural THE move will support regional jobs, and protect valuable farming land in the...