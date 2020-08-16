Menu
SERIOUS ASSAULT: A 40-year-old male will appear in court next month.
Crime

Why this Western Downs man lied to police after causing traffic crash

Meg Gannon
16th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
AT THE scene of a crash near Tara, Aaron John Sutton and his mother lied to police about what caused the accident before returning a BAC more than three times the legal limit.

The Dalby Magistrates Court heard on June 29, police were called out to a single-vehicle crash on Tara Kogan Road at 8.15pm.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police arrived to find a ute damaged, and the defendant who said his mother was behind the wheel and crashed his car.

The court heard Sutton’s mother agreed she was the one behind the wheel and his brother was a passenger, however witnesses later informed police it was Sutton behind the wheel.

Sutton told police at the scene that a pig had run out in front of the vehicle so they swerved to avoid it, and caused an accident.

The defendant was transported to Tara Hospital via ambulance and underwent a blood test, which showed his BAC was 0.187.

Sutton told Magistrate Tracy Mossop he had “buggered up”, but Ms Mossop reprimanded him for his lack of remorse.

Ms Mossop said it was time for him to heavily review his drinking habits if he wished to live a long life.

“You could have been killed,” she said.

“You lied to police, and your mother lied to police … You’ve tainted your credibility.”

Sutton pleaded guilty to driving UIL.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

A conviction was recorded.

dalby court and crime dalby magistrates court

