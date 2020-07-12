Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BANNED: Here’s why this Tara woman won’t be getting behind the wheel for a while.
BANNED: Here’s why this Tara woman won’t be getting behind the wheel for a while.
Crime

Why this Tara woman won’t be allowed to drive until 2021

Meg Gannon
12th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TARA woman’s attempts to ignore police orders were described as a “slap in the face” by Magistrate Tracy Mossop in Dalby Magistrates Court.

Korina Jai Beil fronted court for driving without a licence twice in the space of three weeks.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said on April 29, Tara police intercepted Beil at 6.10pm on Milne street, Tara, after conducting a check of her registration and finding she was unlicensed.

Beil told police she was driving home after “purchasing smokes”.

Further checks revealed her licence had been SPER suspended from February 29.

Beil told police she was “unaware” of the suspension.

Less than a month later, on May 19 at 10.20am, police intercepted Beil again and found that she was SPER suspended.

Beil said she was “unaware” of the suspension.

Ms Mossop reprimanded Beil for not being “smart enough” to take advantage of “good police”.

Beil pleaded guilty to driving without a licence SPER suspended, and driving without a licence for a demerit point suspension.

She was fined $400, disqualified for six months and convictions were recorded.

dalby court and crime dalby magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Don’t put your wellbeing on hold’: Downs health campaign launches

        premium_icon ‘Don’t put your wellbeing on hold’: Downs health campaign...

        Health A NEW region-wide campaign is urging Darling Downs locals to put their health first, in light of the pandemic.

        Mum spat on and assaulted Dalby police in ‘appalling’ attack

        premium_icon Mum spat on and assaulted Dalby police in ‘appalling’ attack

        Crime POLICE bodycam footage shows the woman high on meth and launching a violent and...

        Approx 800 travellers crossed through southwest borders, here’s how many were denied

        premium_icon Approx 800 travellers crossed through southwest borders, here’s...

        News POLICE reveal how many people were turned away at two southwest border crossings as...

        More travellers in mandatory quarantine inside a Roma motel

        premium_icon More travellers in mandatory quarantine inside a Roma motel

        News POLICE have confirmed there are more travellers in mandatory quarantine and under...