Why this Tara woman won’t be allowed to drive until 2021

BANNED: Here’s why this Tara woman won’t be getting behind the wheel for a while.

A TARA woman’s attempts to ignore police orders were described as a “slap in the face” by Magistrate Tracy Mossop in Dalby Magistrates Court.

Korina Jai Beil fronted court for driving without a licence twice in the space of three weeks.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said on April 29, Tara police intercepted Beil at 6.10pm on Milne street, Tara, after conducting a check of her registration and finding she was unlicensed.

Beil told police she was driving home after “purchasing smokes”.

Further checks revealed her licence had been SPER suspended from February 29.

Beil told police she was “unaware” of the suspension.

Less than a month later, on May 19 at 10.20am, police intercepted Beil again and found that she was SPER suspended.

Beil said she was “unaware” of the suspension.

Ms Mossop reprimanded Beil for not being “smart enough” to take advantage of “good police”.

Beil pleaded guilty to driving without a licence SPER suspended, and driving without a licence for a demerit point suspension.

She was fined $400, disqualified for six months and convictions were recorded.