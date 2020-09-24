Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Principal of one of the oldest Gold Coast Schools, Peter Tong on his upbringing as a child deaf parents, and why he quit his NRL career for the classroom.
Principal of one of the oldest Gold Coast Schools, Peter Tong on his upbringing as a child deaf parents, and why he quit his NRL career for the classroom.
News

This principal quit NRL career to teach

by Kirstin Payne
24th Sep 2020 7:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PRINCIPAL of one of the Gold Coast's oldest schools, Burleigh Heads State School's Peter Tong sees his role as both a teacher and a custodian of the past.

Open and enthusiastic about both the heritage and potential in the beautiful beachside community, Mr Tong said without the interaction he has with his students and their parents the job wouldn't be half the fun it is.

Listen to the full podcast below as Mr Tong talks about his upbringing as a child of deaf parents, and why he quit his career with the Queensland Crushers for the classroom.

 

Burleigh Heads State School Principal Peter Tong at work talking to year six students Kaiya Massey 11 (left) and Chanelle Clack 11. . Picture Glenn Hampson
Burleigh Heads State School Principal Peter Tong at work talking to year six students Kaiya Massey 11 (left) and Chanelle Clack 11. . Picture Glenn Hampson

 

Originally published as Why this principal quit NRL career to teach

education nrl peter tong

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire investigators on scene to determine Roma home blaze

        Premium Content Fire investigators on scene to determine Roma home blaze

        News FORENSIC officers and fire investigators are currently trying to determine the cause of an inferno that tore through a Roma home and two vehicles. DETAILS:

        Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Premium Content Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Politics Deputy Premier Steven Miles calls out Federal Government on ‘lies’

        Aussie Helpers founders awarded with prestigious medal

        Premium Content Aussie Helpers founders awarded with prestigious medal

        News NERIDA and Brian Egan worked tirelessly every day for 18 years to help struggling...

        Stern warning as restrictions eased

        Premium Content Stern warning as restrictions eased

        News No new cases as restrictions target reached