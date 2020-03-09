Menu
Graduate nurses India Browning-Devine, Tarese Wimmer and Xanthe Slight are heading to Western Downs hospitals to begin their 12-month graduate program.
Why these graduate nurses chose the Western Downs

Meg Gannon
9th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
XANTHE Slight became a nurse for one special reason - to be the voice for those who feel that they can't advocate for themselves.

Last week, the graduate nurse joined 51 other new nurses on their journey with Darling Downs Health by beginning their graduate program, starting with four days of orientation.

Nursing and Midwifery Services Executive Director Andrea Nagle welcomed the 2020 cohort, and said the graduate program is a great opportunity for the participants to familiarise themselves with the organisation's values and vision, as well as learn more about their colleagues and new careers.

"We are so pleased to welcome the graduate nurses to our health service and we look forward to supporting them in their transition to registered nursing positions," Ms Nagle said.

"It's an exciting time for these nurses as they are commencing their nursing careers during International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

"It is our year to showcase the incredible work our nurses providing care to patients through all stages of life, right through to end-of-life care.

Ms Slight will be heading to Miles Hospital as a graduate nurse, citing the desire for a new experience as the reason for her choice.

"I chose to do my graduate program in a rural facility as I think it's a great opportunity to build my knowledge and experience and become the best nurse I can be," she said.

Fellow graduate nurse Tarese Wimmer will begin at Dalby Hospital this week.

"I have always wanted to help care for other people and make the lives of those in hospitals just a little better," Ms Wimmer said.

The graduates will be joining 10 early-career nurses to start in the Western Downs this year.

The graduate program is for twelve months within the health service and is an opportunity for the nurses to put everything they have learned at university into practice

