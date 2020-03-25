Why the Western Downs is more prepared for COVID-19

Don't forget about our local businesses in the next few months.

IT'S going to be a "trying time", Dalby Chamber of Commerce vice president Rohan Stephenson has said.

But the Western Downs is better prepared for the arrival of COVID-19 than most other local government areas.

From midday yesterday, all "non-essential" services were shut down, and pubs, cafes, and restaurants reverted to takeaway services only.

Thanks to council's debt-free status, Mr Stephenson said, the Western Downs Regional Council has a better chance of providing financial support to local businesses.

"Council have done a really great job over the last few years getting us out of debt and that is a huge plus in the situation that we're in," he said.

"It's about how we manage that going forward and distributing funds."

Ms Stephenson said the next few months were going to be a challenge for the community, but there's one way the region can support its local economy - by shopping local.

Mr Stephenson urged locals to make the most of takeaway services, and to consider to continue to shop at locally-owned stores before reverting to online shopping.

"People are going to have to adapt, that's the fact of it," he said.

This is a real change in the way we've done things, so it's going to be a very different environment. It's going to be a testing time."

The outbreak of COVID-19 is unlike anything the community has ever seen before, but Mr Stephenson insisted it would be easy to survive if government protocols were followed, and physical distancing was observed.

"Never in my lifetime have I ever see anything like this," he said.

"We have to remain calm we have to take the advice and adapt to the best way we can to be able to operate.

"No way in hell are we saying it's going to be easy, but we need to adapt to the changes."