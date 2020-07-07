Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police swarmed on a Bridge St home yesterday.
Police swarmed on a Bridge St home yesterday.
News

Why police swarmed on this Toowoomba home

Michael Nolan
7th Jul 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP TO eight plain-clothes police units and several paramedics were called to a Bridge St home yesterday after reports of troubled man refusing an officer's direction.

The first unit arrived about 1.30pm for a routine welfare check.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man acted erratically and refused leave his home.

Citing concerns for public safety, a further seven units were called in.

They camped in front of the home for about eight hours until the man surrendered to police.

The QPS spokeswoman said the man was taken to the Toowoomba Hospital for a mental health assessment and no charges were laid.

 

MORE STORIES

Man robbed and bashed at South Toowoomba Hungry Jacks

Police arrive midway through a family smoke-up

Man stabs brother in Harristown afternoon dispute

police toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        premium_icon One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        News POLICE are frustrated by motorists’ behaviour as new details emerge about the cause of three fatal traffic crashes in our region.

        Free mental health support for small regional businesses

        premium_icon Free mental health support for small regional businesses

        News IF you’re a small business owner, here’s how to access free metal health services...

        BREAKING: One dead in serious crash south of Roma

        premium_icon BREAKING: One dead in serious crash south of Roma

        News One person has died in a single vehicle crash in Mungindi.

        Man busted helping himself to beers from backyard fridge

        premium_icon Man busted helping himself to beers from backyard fridge

        News STICKY FINGERS: A Chinchilla man was busted on CCTV stealing beers, and helping a...