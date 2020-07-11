Menu
POLICE RAID: A Father of three had police banging on his front door to search his home for illegal items. Pic: Supplied
News

Why police raided this Miles father’s home

Peta McEachern
11th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
WHEN police raided a Marian St address in Miles they found several illegal utensils that had been used to smoke dangerous drugs by a father of three.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told Chinchilla Magistrates Court the defendant, Jamie Richard Bowden, 38, was home at the time of the search.

When asked if he had anything to declare, Bowden told police he had a homemade bong in his bedroom.

“A search of that bedroom located; a clip seal bag containing methamphetamine approximately 0.03 grams including the bag weight, a glass pipe, a bowl of cannabis mixed with tobacco, 3.4 grams in weight, cannabis in a clip seal bag at 8.3 grams, and an electric grinder that had been used to mull cannabis,” snr const Tahana said.

Defence attorney Claire Graham said her client was a stay at home father, and worked, in the past, as a steel fabricator.

Ms Graham asked Magistrate Cridland to take into account that Bowden had “entered an early guilty plea” and said there was no commerciality to the drug possession due to the small amount located.

Bowden pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing a utensil that had been used.

Magistrate Cridland reminded Bowden the offences he committed could result in prison time and sentenced the father to pay a $900 fine.

