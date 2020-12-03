Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Junior doctors are taking on Ninja Warrior-style challenge

by Peter Carruthers
3rd Dec 2020 10:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

CAIRNS Hospital interns have been set the medical equivalent of a Ninja Warrior obstacle course to cap their first year of supervised practice.

Racing the clock to suture a ham leg and apply plaster casts, work by the doctors in training was also evaluated for quality by supervising trainers.

Executive director of medical services Dr Don Mackie said the essential training appealed to interns' competitive nature plus offered valuable hands-on practice.

Cairns Hospital has held its Ninja Warrior 2020 challenge, laying out a set of real world challenges for junior doctors to complete while being judged on application of skills and time taken. Cairns Hospital senior medical education officer Craig Peut has his forearm plastered by junior doctors Ben O'Sullivan and Sally Elder. Picture: Brendan Radke
Cairns Hospital has held its Ninja Warrior 2020 challenge, laying out a set of real world challenges for junior doctors to complete while being judged on application of skills and time taken. Cairns Hospital senior medical education officer Craig Peut has his forearm plastered by junior doctors Ben O'Sullivan and Sally Elder. Picture: Brendan Radke
Community Newsletter SignUp

 

"We have got a selection of very practical skills, we have got plastering, lumbar puncture, we have suturing. Very technical things and the most skilled and talented person is going to win the points," he said.

"It's a good safe place to learn and practice and simulation is a big part of teaching these days.

"It's against the clock and that adds that little bit of pressure that's really helpful in your medical career.

"They are changing gears from being a student to actually practising and this is the sort of thing that gives you confidence in what you are doing, technically."

Up to $1000 in prizes was up for grabs for the best intern performance.

Originally published as Why junior doctors are taking on Ninja Warrior-style challenge

More Stories

doctors offbeat queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leading Chinchilla organisations shine light on men’s health

        Premium Content Leading Chinchilla organisations shine light on men’s health

        News DURING a day of camaraderie and support, the CCCI and Origin brought the Chinchilla community together to raise awareness and promote men’s health and wellbeing.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        Chinchilla organisation hopes to change course for at-risk teens

        Premium Content Chinchilla organisation hopes to change course for at-risk...

        News THE Chinchilla organisation is hoping to help tackle the rampant youth crime...

        Mercury soars to 44.6C as state roasts

        Premium Content Mercury soars to 44.6C as state roasts

        Weather Queensland heatwave expected to continue until next week