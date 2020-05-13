Menu
Drive through COVID19 testing
Letters to the Editor

'Why I've self isolated since mid-March'

13th May 2020 5:00 AM
EVEN as I write this I know it will upset some people but I feel I have to continue.

Once I knew I was going into voluntary lock down, I stocked my freezer and pantry with what I needed. 

As someone with a compromised immune system, I have chosen to self isolate since March. 

Fortunately I have wonderful friends who have helped with shopping etc when needed. 

My doctors have advised that I do telehealth appointments and this has worked well for which I am grateful.

What annoys me is the people who are complaining about not being able to go out and do what they want, when they want.

 Is it fair that you think you have a right to put the health of other community members at risk?

 If one of your loved ones were to get the virus as a result of you being irresponsible and passing it on from an infected person you could come in contact with, you would be expecting those selfless health workers to put their own lives at risk to help you all.

I believe we all have a responsibility to take care and be mindful of every ones health and well being. 

I take my hat off and applaud those in the health profession giving their all to try to keep us safe. To those of you who blatantly brake the rules, you should be ashamed of yourselves. 

To everyone itching to get out and spend spend spend, your time for freedom will come. 

As long as we follow the rules.

Lyn Spain, Toowoomba

