Why ‘flattered’ Goldy couldn’t leave North

A rejuvenated Todd Goldstein says he is feeling as fresh as ever at the Roos. Picture: Michael Klein

A rejuvenated Todd Goldstein says he is feeling as fresh as ever at the Roos. Picture: Michael Klein

North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein is confident he can play on beyond his current deal - the end of the 2022 season - saying his desire to play in a premiership side is driving him as hard as ever.

Goldstein knocked back a lucrative offer to join Geelong last summer, staying loyal to the Kangaroos in the belief the club was building towards something special.

Relive classic AFL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly

He is confident the club is well placed to attack the finals this season - if and when the AFL resumes from its coronavirus shutdown - with coach Rhyce Shaw overseeing a strong blend of experienced players and some highly-talented young players.

"I am probably feeling as fit as I ever have," Goldstein told the Herald Sun.

"I realise I am going towards the final phase of my career, but I'll keep playing for as long as my body and my mind allows me to play, as you are long time retired.

"I'm confident I have got a fair bit of footy left in me, and hopefully we can have some success in that time."

Goldstein was flattered by the interest from the Cats but maintained he always planned to stay with North Melbourne.

Flattered by the Cat’s interest, Goldstein couldn’t leave the Roos. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"It was always in the back of my mind to stay," he said.

"You see very few players leave North Melbourne."

"Josh Gibson was one of the few, but there haven't been many who have left, other than those who have not been getting a game.

"There is just something about this place.

"Rhyce, Brady (Rawlings) and Jade (Rawlings) have tried to tap into that philosophy and the direction we are going in really excites me.

SUBSCRIBE TO SACKED HERE

"We do have a fairly good list profile in terms of age, there are only a few of us who are over 30.

"Rhyce has been very clear in his messaging. He wants us to be successful, that's the goal and that's why we are working so hard to make that happen."

The 31-year-old big man has been partly responsible for a ruck renaissance across the competition in recent seasons, along with Collingwood star Brodie Grundy and Melbourne captain Max Gawn.

Goldy’s work has helped pave the way for the likes of Melbourne star Max Gawn. Picture: AAP

He believes part of that came from the banning of the 'third man up' in 2017.

"It is one of those trends in footy that comes and goes, but it is good to see," Goldstein said of the renewed emphasis on ruckmen.

"The third man up change has revamped it a bit, I think. That has put a premium on having someone who can give the mids first use.

"There has been a development of the ruck position in the way where all of us are now covering the ground. It is not acceptable now to be a ruckman and to only have a handful of possessions.

"We all realise we have to help out more at ground level."

He had a career-high 369 disposals in his 22 games last season, including 34 touches in the Round 22 game against Port Adelaide.

Goldstein and his wife Felicity welcomed baby daughter, Hayley Jade, into the world on April 2.

Originally published as Why 'flattered' Goldy couldn't leave North