‘Why don’t you talk to me’: Truck driver stalks woman

A TRUCK driver called a woman "sexy bum" among many confessions of love in 79 messages and 49 phone calls.

Trevor Dale Bayliss, 47, pleaded guilty to unlawful stalking in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Bayliss sent the messages ­between October 1 and November 30, 2019.

He said the complainant felt stressed, unsafe and would avoid places where Bayliss might be.

The court was told the worst of the offending ­occurred on November 29 when Bayliss sent 20 texts, 30 Facebook messages and made 21 Facetime calls.

The court was told that on October 9 Bayliss made eight calls and sent nine Facebook messages using the words "sexy bum", "you know I care about you a lot", questioned why she was ignoring his messages and said "why doesn't anyone like me" and "why don't you talk to me".

The court was told she made it clear to Bayliss to stop messaging.

The next day Bayliss sent a message that said he was going to the pub and to "stay the f--- away."

On November 19 he sent a message that said he loved her and calling her a "princess".

On November 28 he sent eight messages saying he loved her, to which she replied "leave me alone" and "f--- off".

The court was told damage was done to a mower and some roses.

The court was told Bayliss committed a similar offence against a former partner.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the offending happened on six individual days and over the two months the pair were friends and "constantly" in contact.

She said her client was having a stressful time, after his brother passed away in May and hw was taking care of his sick ­father and was away from his partner who lives in New South Wales.

She said final day of the offending Bayliss was distressed because he found out his 17-year-old son was moving in with the complainant.

Bayliss was sentenced to six months' imprisonment with 12 months suspended and a conviction was recorded.