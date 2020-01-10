Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ashlee and Adam Holstein with their newborn son, Mars.
Ashlee and Adam Holstein with their newborn son, Mars.
Health

‘Why did the love of my life, mum to our son have to die?’

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
10th Jan 2020 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE community is rallying around the family of a young Townsville mum who died suddenly, leaving behind her husband and six-week-old baby boy.

Ashlee Holstein has been remembered as bubbly, happy and outgoing by friends after she died following a short battle with an illness.

Ms Holstein had been sick for three weeks before her condition deteriorated very rapidly over the weekend, a Facebook post written by her heartbroken husband Adam said.

She was admitted to hospital on Saturday and quietly passed away on Monday.

"Ashlee is the love of my life, best friend and wonderful mother to our perfect son Mars," Mr Holstein wrote.

"Her infectious personality and ridiculous laugh drew everyone in.

"What's happened is simply a tragedy and I can't understand why the love of my life and the most caring and gentle soul that I've known could be taken away from Mars, our family and myself so young."

 

Townsville mum Ashlee Holstein died suddenly on Monday.
Townsville mum Ashlee Holstein died suddenly on Monday.

 

Ms Holstein only gave birth to her first child, Mars, on November 24 last year.

The community has rallied behind the young family with a call to action posted on a Townsville mums Facebook group with those offering donations of hot meals and supplies for Adam and Mars.

Ashlee's friend Courtney Lee has organised a GoFundMe page to support Mr Holstein and Mars which has raised more than $7000 in three days.

Ms Lee said the young mum would be missed but always remembered.

"You deserved so much out of life, I've never met someone with a personality quite like yours, bubbly, happy, outgoing," she said.

"We will cherish baby Mars forever and ever, because he holds a piece of you in him, he will always know how beautiful his mum was, because we will all be around to remind him."

More Stories

Show More
disease illness mum and children parenting tragic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Donation of 200,000 mangoes arrives in western Queensland

        premium_icon Donation of 200,000 mangoes arrives in western Queensland

        News Drought runners from Rainbow Beach have arrived in the west, delivering free mangoes to drought affected communities.

        Donate to help those in need via Vinnies

        Donate to help those in need via Vinnies

        News The best way to help is to make monetary donations – money will get to the victims...

        GOT BEEF: Meat the local business hitting shelves

        premium_icon GOT BEEF: Meat the local business hitting shelves

        News A new partnership between one of the Maranoa’s most successful business startups...

        IN COURT: 40 people due in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people due in Chinchilla court today

        News Here is a list of the 40 people set to appear at the Magistrates Court in...