‘Why did the love of my life, mum to our son have to die?’

THE community is rallying around the family of a young Townsville mum who died suddenly, leaving behind her husband and six-week-old baby boy.

Ashlee Holstein has been remembered as bubbly, happy and outgoing by friends after she died following a short battle with an illness.

Ms Holstein had been sick for three weeks before her condition deteriorated very rapidly over the weekend, a Facebook post written by her heartbroken husband Adam said.

She was admitted to hospital on Saturday and quietly passed away on Monday.

"Ashlee is the love of my life, best friend and wonderful mother to our perfect son Mars," Mr Holstein wrote.

"Her infectious personality and ridiculous laugh drew everyone in.

"What's happened is simply a tragedy and I can't understand why the love of my life and the most caring and gentle soul that I've known could be taken away from Mars, our family and myself so young."

Townsville mum Ashlee Holstein died suddenly on Monday.

Ms Holstein only gave birth to her first child, Mars, on November 24 last year.

The community has rallied behind the young family with a call to action posted on a Townsville mums Facebook group with those offering donations of hot meals and supplies for Adam and Mars.

Ashlee's friend Courtney Lee has organised a GoFundMe page to support Mr Holstein and Mars which has raised more than $7000 in three days.

Ms Lee said the young mum would be missed but always remembered.

"You deserved so much out of life, I've never met someone with a personality quite like yours, bubbly, happy, outgoing," she said.

"We will cherish baby Mars forever and ever, because he holds a piece of you in him, he will always know how beautiful his mum was, because we will all be around to remind him."