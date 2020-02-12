Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Why man had a Semi-auto rifle in car

by JACOB MILEY
12th Feb 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN busted with a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition will be paroled in June.

Jayden Wayne Higgins yesterday pleaded guilty to illegally possessing explosives, unlawful possession of a weapon category C/E and a string of other offences.

Police found drug paraphernalia at a property in June last year and a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition in a car nearby.

Higgins, serving out a suspended sentence imposed by the District Court at the time, admitted to owning the items.

Solicitor Jodi Allen, of Allen & Searing Criminal Lawyers, said after being released from prison he was getting his life back on track but it spiralled after he tried liquid fantasy (GHB).

From there "for a period of almost one week" he has no recollection of the offences, the court heard.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years' prison and will be released on parole on June 7.

He will be committed to Southport District Court at a later date for breaching his suspended sentence.

He had already spent 250 days in pre-sentence custody.

More Stories

Show More
crime gun gun crime gunman rifle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major drilling for project due to commence near Tara

        premium_icon Major drilling for project due to commence near Tara

        News Galilee Energy Limited has today confirmed that work for the Kumbarilla Project will commence in April 2020.

        • 12th Feb 2020 10:18 AM
        Fury for graziers after mulga law change voted down

        premium_icon Fury for graziers after mulga law change voted down

        News "... no one trusts the landholder to manage these things."

        Sad story behind Margot’s Oscars campaign

        premium_icon Sad story behind Margot’s Oscars campaign

        Entertainment Margot Robbie’s grandfather has died.

        Full list of roads affected by floods

        Full list of roads affected by floods

        Weather Which roads have been affected by the rain.