Why 5G isn’t hazardous to your health

"STRONG fears'' about the 5G mobile network's impact on health and road safety are widespread in the community, a parliamentary inquiry has warned.

The House of Representatives Communication Committee said yesterday it had fielded concerns that 5G radiation could be as dangerous as chemicals, asbestos and other pollutants.

It said 5G wavelengths were less able to penetrate buildings, requiring the installation of small base stations every 200m to 300m on rooftops, power poles, signs and traffic lights.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads warned the 5G inquiry that mobile base stations on road signs or traffic lights could impact road safety.

It complained that telcos can install 5G base stations on "literally every pole, traffic light or road sign'', without planning approval.

"Because carriers do not have to get TMR's consent prior to undertaking an installation, the only avenue for TMR to prevent an inappropriate installation on a street or traffic light or other road infrastructure, is to object to it within five business days,'' the TMR told the hearing.

"If TMR does not object in time the carrier is entitled to continue with the proposed activity.''

In a report tabled in federal parliament yesterday, the committee said many of the 538 public submissions raised concerns about "the potential health effects, the impact of 5G on the environment, and fears over privacy and security''.

"Community perception of health risks, privacy loss and negative effects of relying on technology are relatively widespread,'' the report says.

"Many … perceived that radio frequency radiation has toxic effects for living organisms which will be amplified by the use of 5G.''

The health concerns included electro sensitivity, radiation sickness, memory and learning problems, depression, headaches, disturbed sleep and fatigue.

As health authorities blame conspiracy theorists for fuelling protests about the rollout of 5G technology - with some opponents blaming 5G radiation for weakening people's immunity to COVID-19 - the parliamentary committee said it had been assured that 5G was safe.

Its report said 5G would work at a higher electromagnetic frequency than the existing 3G or 4G mobile networks.

It quoted the Australian Centre For Electromagnetic Bioeffects Research, which told the inquiry 5G would result in more superficial exposure that was mostly absorbed by the skin, as opposed to the deeper-tissue exposure associated with 3G and 4G.

"An increased number of antennas will mean users are closer to the mobile phone base station, which means their devices can operate at reduced power, reducing users' exposure,'' the report said.

Sydney and Melbourne city councils both told the inquiry trees could block 5G transmission, and warned they would not be willing to sacrifice trees in favour of network performance.

A Brisbane City Council spokeswoman told The Courier-Mail council was focused on ensuring no damage was caused to any trees in any future 5G rollout.

Originally published as Why 5G isn't hazardous to your health