Who is the new lady on Burgess’ arm?

Former rugby league player Sam Burgess has been pictured alongside Sydney nutritionist Jade Spooner as he fights intimidation and common assault charges.

Spooner shared a photo of herself and Burgess to Instagram, commemorating the English footballer's 32nd birthday.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"Happy Birthday to this one of a kind," she captioned the image.

Sam Burgess and Jade Spooner.

The health entrepreneur founded nutrition program Equalution in 2015, and published her first book "I Do-Nut Diet" in November.

Spooner was only nine-years-old when she became conscious of her weight and developed an unhealthy relationship with her body.

"It stemmed from just being naturally on the 'fluffier' side as a kid rather than super slender and lean," the 28-year-old revealed to body+soul earlier this year.

Jade then entered high school with one goal in mind: to lose weight. She began calorie restricting, which only led to "blow outs and rebounds", and would spend hours doing cardio each day.

After years of yo-yo-dieting and clean eating, followed by weeks of binge eating, Jade's weight spiralled to her heaviest at 78kg.

She made simple changes to her lifestyle and dropped 20kg, going from 78kg to 58kg, in two years. Five years later and she has still managed to maintain a healthy weight, sitting at the 60kg mark.

Spooner has also been pictured alongside Burgess's mother on the social media platform.

Jade Spooner pictured alongside Sam Burgess' mother.

Burgess separated from his wife Phoebe Hooke in October 2019, and the pair have since become embroiled in a bitter court feud.

Shortly after Burgess retired from the NRL, he was hit with a single charge of intimidation after a reported dispute with Phoebe's father, Mitchell Hooke.

Police confirmed they were called to a home in Glenquarry, east of Bowral, on October 19, 2019, in relation to a domestic dispute. No one was injured in the incident.

"It's alleged the man intimidated the older man during the incident," NSW Police said in a statement.

An interim apprehended domestic violence order was taken out by police on Burgess following the incident.

Former NRL star Sam Burgess and his mum Julie Burgess leaving Moss Vale Local Court after a hearing over the dispute with his father-in-law Mitchell Hooke.

In the wake of the explosive allegation, people on both sides on Burgess and Hooke camp revealed contrasting views on the incident.

Burgess pleaded not guilty to the intimidation offence and has continually maintained his innocence.

Burgess played 184 NRL matches between 2010 and 2019 and won a premiership with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014.

Originally published as Who is the new lady on Burgess' arm?

Jade Spooner is a Sydney nutrionist.