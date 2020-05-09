Whitsundays sunset to be beamed live to the world

THANKS to the wonders of technology, everyone can share in a beautiful sunset at Lover's Cove on Daydream Island this evening (Saturday, May 9).

The Whitsunday tropical paradise will be livestreamed at 5pm tonight as part of a new state-wide marketing initiative.

Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) has launched a series of Facebook livestreams to invite people from around the world to "wake up and wind down" in Queensland, despite current travel restrictions.

Today it is the Whitsundays turn, with a livestream from Daydream Island with their Master Reef Guide, Johnny Gaskell.

Mr Gaskell, who is a TEQ ambassador and content creator, will be at Lover's Cove today with his drone, to ensure a bird's eye view of the cove, the island and the Coral Sea for viewers.

"I'm going to launch the drone at Lover's Cove and then fly the drone around the island and take a look at the resort," Mr Gaskell said.

"Maybe I'll zoom in on a kangaroo, if I can do it without annoying him, and then fly back to Lover's Cove and hover around and do a few back and forths as the sun sets.

"It will all depend on the wind - as long as it's what they say the wind will be it should be OK. It's live, so I don't get the chance to redo it, so I don't want to make it too complicated.

"We are aiming for about 30 minutes in total for the segment, most of which will be aimed at the sunset."

TEQ's 'wake up and wind down in Queensland' livestream series kicked off on the 'Visit Queensland' Facebook page with a sunrise at Burleigh Heads, on the Gold Coast, last Saturday (May 2).

Each day until May 12, viewers are invited to a different Queensland location to experience sunrises and sunsets, and see how nature is continuing to thrive across the Sunshine State.

People can join the livestreams via the Visit Queensland Facebook page and stay connected through the Facebook event listing.