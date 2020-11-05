Whitsunday woman accused of possessing 84g meth

A Cannonvale woman is accused of having 84g of methylamphetamine in her possession. Photo: File

A CANNONVALE woman who was allegedly caught with 84g of meth in her possession will spend more than two months in custody after being denied bail in court.

Sarah Jane Blewitt appeared via videolink in Bowen Magistrates Court this week.

The 37-year-old mother of two had three unrelated charges finalised, pleading guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a debit card suspected of being stolen and failing to appear in court.

The court heard Blewitt was found with a clip seal bag containing methylamphetamine and a debit card that was not hers during a search of a Cannonvale property on Monday.

Blewitt, who was on a suspended sentence at the time of committing the offences, was sentenced to a total of four months' prison and given immediate parole.

However, the court heard she still had a possession of dangerous drugs charge outstanding related to 84g of methylamphetamine so she applied for bail.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe opposed the bail application, saying there was a risk Blewitt wouldn't appear in court.

"She has committed further offences and she also does not have a suitable address that I'm aware of," Sen-Constable Rowe said.

Lawyer Peta Vernon said Blewitt only had one offence of failing to appear on her history, which was finalised that same day, and she had an explanation for the offence.

The court earlier heard Blewitt was unable to make the court appearance as an ex-partner changed his mind last minute and would not let her use his car to get to court.

"They can't rely on that one event to say she would not in fact appear in custody," Ms Vernon said.

Ms Vernon said Blewitt could spend a long time in custody before appearing in court again and any risk of her not appearing could be limited through bail conditions.

Ms Vernon had also earlier argued Blewitt was trying to get her life back on track and she planned to live with her mum in Airlie Beach.

She had organised to get a mental health plan this week, Ms Vernon said.

Magistrate James Morton said Blewitt had a concerning history with drugs and had committed offences while on bail.

He concluded there was an unacceptable risk the Cannonvale woman would reoffend while on bail or fail to appear.

Her bail was refused and she was remanded in custody until her next court date at Proserpine Magistrates Court on January 11.