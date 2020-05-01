Which Western Downs locations will be upgraded with $33m funding

Lake Broadwater is one location that will receive upgrades with the new funding.

Lake Broadwater is one location that will receive upgrades with the new funding.

AS A part of their pledge to secure jobs and attract tourism to the Western Downs, council have announced a bout of funding to secure new projects and initiatives in the region.

$33.5 million has been pledged to accelerate the delivery of 11 major projects across the Western Downs under co-funded arrangement with other levels of Government.

Another $2 million will go towards completing detailed designs of the 11 major projects for new or improved recreational spaces to ensure they are ‘shovel ready’.

Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion spokeswoman Councillor Kylie Bourne said Council hoped the funding would bolster the economy and promote more foot traffic through the Western Downs once travel restrictions are lifted.

“We’re putting everything on the table to support our economy and our communities through the repercussions of this global crisis,” Cr Bourne said.

“As part of the Major Projects Program, Council has allocated nearly $2 million to fast-track detailed design of eleven major projects across the Western Downs, focusing on delivering exciting new assets to drive economic growth.

“We’ve put a lot of forward-thinking into this package to carefully consider each of these major projects to ensure they will play a huge part in boosting our economy while supporting the strategic tourism and great liveability of the Western Downs in the future.”

Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries spokeswoman Councillor Carolyn Tillman said Council was focused on fast tracking projects to bring new life to prominent regional locations.

“We’re talking about some fantastic regional enhancements including fresh community spaces like 120 Cunningham Street in Dalby, mountain bike trails at the Bunya Mountains, exciting upgrades to the Miles CBD Streetscape and the Miles Historical Village, along with advancements to tourism spots including the Tara Lagoon, Lake Broadwater and the Chinchilla Weir,” Cr Tillman said.

“Fast-tracking and completing the detailed designs on these projects will ensure they’re ‘shovel-ready’ and eligible for support from other levels of Government.

“Council has committed over $17 million to funding 50% of construction costs while we’re extremely confident about receiving the remaining 50% from State and Federal Government grants.

“Once completed, these projects will contribute greatly to our economic growth as they’re expected to provide an estimated $20 million in local spending, which is a tremendous forecast for the future prosperity of the region.

“While our Accelerated Major Projects Program is focused on supporting our local employment through this current crisis, I’m excited to see the benefits it will bring to our region over many years to come.”

The following locations will have upgrades fast-tracked thanks to the new bout of funding:

– Chinchilla Cultural Precinct

– Chinchilla Weir

– Lake Broadwater

– Russell Park Mountain Bike Trails

– Caliguel Lagoon

– Tara Lagoon Parklands

– Thomas Jack Park

– 120 Cunningham Street Dalby

– Miles CBD Streetscape

– Miles VIC/Historical Village Entrance and Landscaping

– Wandoan Waterloo Plains Park

For more information about local jobs and the Accelerated Major Projects Program, visit www.wdrc.qld.gov.au or contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL.