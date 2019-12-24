Which local schools are receiving $200,000 in funding in 2020

MORE FOR SCHOOLS: Dalby South State School will receive a portion of $200,000 in funding.

INVESTMENTS into our schools and education will continue in the new year with a new bout of funding announced for 13 schools in the Maranoa region.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced $215,400 for 13 projects at schools across the electorate to benefit students and the community.

“Improving school infrastructure puts out schools in a better position to create academic success and life experiences,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Whether it’s a PA system or laying artificial turf, these projects make a huge difference to students and the running of the school.

“The school communities in Maranoa nominated the projects they most wanted and we’ve stepped up with funding support with $30.2 million invested into the Local Schools Community Fund.

“This is additional investment on top of the Government’s record funding of $310 billion for schools.

“These local school projects will go a long way in helping our students and the local school community across Maranoa when they are completed next year.”

The $215,400 to fund projects includes:

St Mary’s School, Goondiwindi – $15,400

Cunnamulla P-12 State School – $1,409

Allora P-10 State School – $16,455

Glennie Heights State School, Warwick – $14,000

Goondiwindi State School – $19,694

Dalby South State School – $20,000

Hannaford State School – $20,000

Meandarra State School – $12,942

Mitchell State School – $20,000

Bedourie State School – $20,000

Taabinga State School – $20,000

Longreach State School – $15,500

Muttaburra State School – $20,000