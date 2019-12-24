Which local schools are receiving $200,000 in funding in 2020
INVESTMENTS into our schools and education will continue in the new year with a new bout of funding announced for 13 schools in the Maranoa region.
Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced $215,400 for 13 projects at schools across the electorate to benefit students and the community.
“Improving school infrastructure puts out schools in a better position to create academic success and life experiences,” Mr Littleproud said.
“Whether it’s a PA system or laying artificial turf, these projects make a huge difference to students and the running of the school.
“The school communities in Maranoa nominated the projects they most wanted and we’ve stepped up with funding support with $30.2 million invested into the Local Schools Community Fund.
“This is additional investment on top of the Government’s record funding of $310 billion for schools.
“These local school projects will go a long way in helping our students and the local school community across Maranoa when they are completed next year.”
The $215,400 to fund projects includes:
St Mary’s School, Goondiwindi – $15,400
Cunnamulla P-12 State School – $1,409
Allora P-10 State School – $16,455
Glennie Heights State School, Warwick – $14,000
Goondiwindi State School – $19,694
Dalby South State School – $20,000
Hannaford State School – $20,000
Meandarra State School – $12,942
Mitchell State School – $20,000
Bedourie State School – $20,000
Taabinga State School – $20,000
Longreach State School – $15,500
Muttaburra State School – $20,000